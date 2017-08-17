Workers' Compensation Fundamentals - Navigating Your Claim (English)
Location:
DWC Lufkin Field Office
310 Harmony Hill Drive, #100
Lufkin, TX
August 17, 2017
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Workers' Compensation Fundamentals is a new educational outreach course designed to help injured employees increase their knowledge and understanding of the basics of the Texas workers' compensation system and what to expect when processing a workers' compensation claim.
Registration is free and required. Space is limited.
For more information and to register, call 800-252-7031.
Workers' Compensation Fundamentals - Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (English)