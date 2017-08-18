Docket No. 2801 - NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED PLAN OF SUSPENSION FOR THE TEXAS HEALTH REINSURANCE SYSTEM AND PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE TEXAS HEALTH REINSURANCE SYSTEM PLAN OF OPERATION

Location: William P. Hobby Jr., State Office Building

333 Guadalupe, Room 100

Austin, Texas

August 18, 2017

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

The Department of Insurance will consider a proposed plan of suspension for the Texas Health Reinsurance System and proposed amendments to the system's plan of operation under Insurance Code §1501.302 and §1501.306.



The system, created by the Legislature in 1993, engages in the reinsurance of small employer group health benefit plans issued by its members. Insurance Code §1501.306 requires the System board of directors to adopt a plan of operation.



The commissioner of insurance approved the system's current plan of operation on July 15, 2014, under Commissioner's Order No. 3412. On May 23, 2017, the governor signed SB 1171 (85th Legislature, Regular Session, 2017), which amends Insurance Code §1501.302 and was effective immediately. SB 1171, among other things, calls for the approval of a plan of suspension of the system. Therefore, the department will consider a plan of suspension and amendments to the system's plan of operation consistent with its suspension.



On request, a copy of the plan of operation, the proposed plan of suspension, and the proposed amendments to the plan of operation is available by mail, email, or fax from Robert Rucker, TDI staff attorney. Mr. Rucker may be contacted by mail at the Texas Department of Insurance, Mail Code 110-1A, P. O. Box 149104, Austin, Texas 78714-9104; by telephone at (512) 676-6954; or by email at Robert.Rucker@tdi.texas.gov.



The department will consider written comments from the public regarding the proposed plan of suspension and proposed amendments to the plan of operation that are submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2017. Please send your comments to the chief clerk by email at chiefclerk@tdi.texas.gov; or by mail to Chief Clerk, Mail Code 113-2A, Texas Department of Insurance, P. O. Box 149104, Austin, Texas 78714-9104. You must simultaneously submit an additional copy of your comments to Robert Rucker by email at Robert.Rucker@tdi.texas.gov; or by mail at Robert Rucker, Staff Attorney, Office of Policy Development Counsel, Texas Department of Insurance, Mail Code 110-1B, P. O. Box 149104, Austin, Texas 78714-9104. Comments presented at the hearing will also be considered.

Link to Live Webcast

The webcast is audio only. This link will be live shortly before the meeting begins.

For more information, contact: