TWC - Texas Business Conferences, Return to Work Presentation
Location:
Omni Fort Worth Hotel
1300 Houston Street
Fort Worth, TX
June 16, 2017
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Speaker(s) & Staff: Pat Crawford
Pat Crawford will give a workers' compensation return to work presentation at the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), Texas Business Conference.
Event fee: $125
For more information and to register, visit the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Business Conference Homepage.
For questions about training content, contact Pat Crawford at Pat.Crawford@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4683.