Texas LAFS Conference

Location: MCL Grand Theater

100 N. Charles St.

Lewisville, Texas

May 08, 2017 thru May 10, 2017

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Speaker(s) & Staff: Julia Bothun

By making your Fire and Life Safety Programs enjoyable and fun it will become more memorable.

If you have or would like to develop a

characterization program,

puppet program,

or a program that uses music, magic, clowns, puppets, or other characters and techniques,



learn how to develop these types of programs and educational methodologies. Sessions will teach how to deal with the “Creepy Clown” issues. Classes include character development, magic, music and script writing, improvisation and much more. Guest instructor is Julia Bothun. who is from the RBBB Circus and is a second generation Circus Clown.

Register online: TexasLAFS2017.eventbee.com

For more information contact: Chris Jefferson

903-821-0495

chrisje2149@gmail.com

For more information, contact: