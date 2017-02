West Texas Fire and Arson Investigators’ Association NFPA 72 Training

Location: Lubbock Fire Rescue Training Complex

1515 E. Ursuline St.

Lubbock, Texas

May 02, 2017 thru May 04, 2017

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Speaker(s) & Staff: Tom Parrish

For more information contact: Robert Loveless

806-775-2643

rloveless@mylubbock.us

