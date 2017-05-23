Youth Firesetting Prevention and Intervention Course

Location: Coppell Life Safety Park

820 S. Coppell Road

Coppell, Texas

May 23, 2017

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

This class has reached its limited seating capacity. If you are interested in being placed on a waiting list, you are welcome to fill out a form and will be contacted should a seat become available. **

This two-day course is based on the requirements of the NFPA Standard 1035 pertaining to the Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist. This course is for the practitioner who provides services at the program delivery level.

The class is limited to the first 24 people--all others will be placed on a wait list. To register for the course, please use the YFPI Course Registration Form​.

Who should take this course:

Volunteer and Career Firefighters

Fire/Arson Investigators

Fire and Life Safety Educators (FLSEs)

Allied Professionals from--Criminal Justice, Mental Health, Social Services and Juvenile Justice

For more information contact:

SFMOConferences@tdi.texas.gov

For more information, contact: