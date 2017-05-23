Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Medical Office Staff

Location: Meadows Conference Center, Oak Corner Room

2900 Live Oak Street

Dallas, TX

May 23, 2017

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

This educational seminar provides practical information for medical office staff managing the administrative processes related to Texas workers’ compensation claims. The seminar covers an overview of the workers compensation system, coverage verification, medical bill processing, dispute resolution and other resources.

Registration is free and required. Lunch is not provided.

To register, visit the May Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Medical Office Staff Online Registration page.

For questions, contact Janice Pousson at Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or 512-804-4685.