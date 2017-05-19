TWC - Texas Business Conferences, Return to Work Presentation

Location: Hilton Garden Inn

1749 Scott Boulevard

Temple, TX

May 19, 2017

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Speaker(s) & Staff: Pat Crawford

Pat Crawford will give a workers' compensation return to work presentation at the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), Texas Business Conference.

Event fee: $125

For more information and to register, visit the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Business Conference Homepage.

For questions about training content, contact Pat Crawford at Pat.Crawford@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4683.