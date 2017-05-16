2017 Regional Safety Summit (Denton)

Location: University of North Texas

1155 Union Circle

Denton, Texas

May 16, 2017

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

DWC is offering a series of regional safety summits that provide affordable training on common causes of preventable injuries and fatalities in the workplace, as well as current and upcoming regulations in the occupational safety and health fields. Topics include:

Avoiding maintenance hazards

Occupational driving safety programs

Forklift training programs

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordkeeping and reporting

Attendees can choose to attend two of these sessions that are most valuable to their industries and workplaces.

Cost: $50 per person. This includes course materials for all four presentations, coffee, and afternoon snacks.

How to Register: Registration is required due to limited space. To register, email safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov or call 512-804-4610. Register five people and get the sixth one free!

