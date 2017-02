2017 Annual Texas Safety Summit

Location: Hilton Austin Airport

9515 Hotel Drive

Austin, TX

May 09, 2017 thru May 11, 2017

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For more information including registration, pricing, and full schedule, visit the 2017 Annual Texas Safety Summit Homepage.

For questions, contact SafetyTraining@tdi.texas.gov.