  • Increase Text Icon
  • Decrease Text Icon
  • Email Icon
  • Print this page
You are here: www.tdi.texas.gov . alert . event . 2017 . fmdiscuss13

Fire Marshal Discussion Series

Location: 1310 N. FM 1788
Midland, Texas

April 13, 2017
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Speaker(s) & Staff: See Details below

AN OPEN FORUM FOR LOCAL AND STATE FIRE SERVICE AGENCIES

Welcome and SFMO Update
State Fire Marshal Chris Connealy


Licensing Rules Update
Assistant State Fire Marshal Ernest McCloud


NFPA 25 Updates
Jason Webb and Ernest McCloud


Lunch Break


ASTM Standards for Fire Investigators
Kelley Stalder


Photocoltaic Electrical Systems
Kelley Stalder

For more information contact:
SFMOConferences@tdi.texas.gov



For more information contact:

Contact Information and Other Helpful Links