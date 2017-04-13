Fire Marshal Discussion Series
Location:
1310 N. FM 1788
Midland, Texas
April 13, 2017
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Speaker(s) & Staff: See Details below
AN OPEN FORUM FOR LOCAL AND STATE FIRE SERVICE AGENCIES
Welcome and SFMO Update
State Fire Marshal Chris Connealy
Licensing Rules Update
Assistant State Fire Marshal Ernest McCloud
NFPA 25 Updates
Jason Webb and Ernest McCloud
Lunch Break
ASTM Standards for Fire Investigators
Kelley Stalder
Photocoltaic Electrical Systems
Kelley Stalder
For more information contact:
SFMOConferences@tdi.texas.gov
