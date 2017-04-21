Workers' Compensation Fundamentals - Navigating Your Claim (English)
Location:
DWC Abilene Field Office
1290 South Willis, #102
Abilene, TX
April 21, 2017
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Workers’ Compensation Fundamentals is a new educational outreach course designed to help injured employees increase their knowledge and understanding of the basics of the Texas workers’ compensation system and what to expect when processing a workers’ compensation claim.
Registration is free and required. Space is limited.
For more information and to register, contact Joanne Wilson at Joanne.Wilson@tdi.texas.gov or 800-252-7031.
Workers’ Compensation Fundamentals – Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (English)