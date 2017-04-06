Workers' Compensation Fundamentals - Navigating Your Claim (English & Spanish)
Location:
DWC Houston West Field Office
350 North Sam Houston Parkway E., #110
Houston, TX
April 06, 2017
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Workers' Compensation Fundamentals is a new educational outreach course designed to help injured employees increase their knowledge and understanding of the basics of the Texas workers' compensation system and what to expect when processing a workers' compensation claim.
Presentation in English from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Spanish from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Registration is free and required. Space is limited.
For more information and to register, contact Joanne Wilson at Joanne.Wilson@tdi.texas.gov or 800-252-7031.
Workers' Compensation Fundamentals - Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (English)
Workers’ Compensation Fundamentals – Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (Spanish)