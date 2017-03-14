Workers' Compensation Fundamentals - Navigating Your Claim (English)

Location: DWC Lubbock Field Office

22 Briercroft Office Park, #A

Lubbock, TX

March 14, 2017

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Workers' Compensation Fundamentals is a new educational outreach course designed to help injured employees increase their knowledge and understanding of the basics of the Texas workers' compensation system and what to expect when processing a workers' compensation claim.

Registration is free and required. Space is limited.

For more information and to register, contact Kelly Little at Kelly.Little@tdi.texas.gov or 512-804-4156.

Workers' Compensation Fundamentals - Know How to Navigate Your Claim Presentation (English)