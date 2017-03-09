Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Medical Office Staff

Location: DWC Laredo Field Office

500 E. Mann Rd. Ste. B-2

Laredo, TX

March 09, 2017

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

This educational seminar provides practical information for medical office staff managing the administrative processes related to Texas workers’ compensation claims. The seminar covers an overview of the workers compensation system, coverage verification, medical bill processing, dispute resolution and resources.

Registration is free. Lunch not provided. To register visit the link below.

Texas Workers’ Compensation 101 for Medical Office Staff Online Registration (Registration coming soon)

For questions about registration, contact Janice Pousson at Janice.Pousson@tdi.texas.gov or (512) 804-4685.