Fire Marshal Discussion Series
Location:
Corpus Christi Firefighters Association
6014 Ayers Street
Corpus Christi, Texas
February 21, 2017
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
To RSVP, please visit our event page.
Please join us for an open forum for local and state fire service agencies:
Welcome and SFMO Update - State Fire Marshal Chris Connealy
Licensing Rules Update - Assistant State Fire Marshal Ernest McCloud
NFPA 25 Updates - Jason Webb and Ernest McCloud
Lunch Break
ASTM Standards for Fire Investigators - Kelley Stalder
Photocoltaic Electrical Systems - Kelley Stalder
For more information contact:
SFMOConferences@tdi.texas.gov
For more information contact: