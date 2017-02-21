Fire Marshal Discussion Series

Location: Corpus Christi Firefighters Association

6014 Ayers Street

Corpus Christi, Texas

February 21, 2017

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Please join us for an open forum for local and state fire service agencies:

Welcome and SFMO Update - State Fire Marshal Chris Connealy

Licensing Rules Update - Assistant State Fire Marshal Ernest McCloud

NFPA 25 Updates - Jason Webb and Ernest McCloud

Lunch Break

ASTM Standards for Fire Investigators - Kelley Stalder

Photocoltaic Electrical Systems - Kelley Stalder

For more information contact:

SFMOConferences@tdi.texas.gov

