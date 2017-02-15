OSHA 10-Hour Construction Training in English

Location: Division of Workers’ Compensation-Fort Worth

6900 Anderson Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX

February 15, 2017 thru February 16, 2017

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

This training course is a 2-day event beginning 02/15/2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and ending 02/16/2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Attendance on both days is required for credit.

Due to limited space, registration is required. For more information on class availability, or to register, call 512-804-4610 or e-mail Safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov.

