Docket No. 2798 - Amendments to 28 TAC Chapter 3, Subchapter X, Division 1, §3.3705

Location: William P. Hobby Jr., State Office Building

333 Guadalupe, Room 100

Austin, Texas

February 15, 2017

9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

The commissioner of insurance will hold a public hearing under Docket No. 2798, to receive written and oral comments on proposed changes to 28 TAC Chapter 3, Subchapter X, Division 1, §3.3705, relating to Nature of Communications with Insureds; Readability, Mandatory Disclosure Requirements, and Plan Designations. This hearing is scheduled in response to a request made under Government Code §2001.029.

The proposed changes in §3.3705 restore subsections inadvertently omitted from the order adopting amendments to another subsection of the section. To correct the error, §3.3705 must be amended to restore the inadvertently omitted subsections.

The department published the proposal in the December 9, 2016, issue of the Texas Register (41 TexReg 9693), and a copy of the proposed rule is available online at www.tdi.texas.gov/rules/2016/index.html. The comment period for the rule proposal ended at 5 p.m. on January 9, 2016; however, the commissioner will accept and consider written and oral comments presented at the hearing.

Link to Live Webcast

The webcast is audio only. This link will be live shortly before the meeting begins.

For more information contact: