Stakeholder Meeting Notice for Rules Concerning Loss Control Information and Services

Location: William P. Hobby Jr., State Office Building

333 Guadalupe, Room 100

Austin, Texas

January 24, 2017

9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Texas Department of Insurance has scheduled a stakeholder meeting to discuss comments on the informal working draft rule on loss control information and services. The deadline for written comments on the informal working draft was December 6, 2016.



Members of the public and interested stakeholders who are unable to attend in person may participate via teleconference or listen via webcast, but please inform Lauren Judge at lauren.judge@tdi.texas.gov by Friday, January 20, 2017, if you plan to call in.

To call in:

Phone number: 1-877-226-9790

Access code: 6749610

(Press # to enter teleconference. The conference call capability is limited to 50 participants.)

To listen to the webcast, see the link at the bottom of this notice.

Thank you for your interest in and assistance with this process. We would like to remind all participants to limit their discussions and actions during the meeting to the informal working draft rule on loss control information and services. Please do not:

discuss or pursue the business interests of individual insurers, agents, or others;

discuss or make agreements to restrain competition; or

exchange information concerning individual company rates, coverages, market practices, claim settlement practices, and other competitive aspects of individual company operations.

Please be mindful of these restraints and alert us immediately if the discussion strays into any of the prohibited subject areas.

For more information, contact: lauren.judge@tdi.texas.gov, 512-676-6793.

Link to Live Webcast

The webcast is audio only. This link will be live shortly before the meeting begins.

