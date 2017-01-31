Texas Fire Investigation Forum and Science Advisory Workgroup Meeting

Location: Fire Department Administrative Center

616 E. Del Mar

Laredo, Texas

January 31, 2017 thru February 02, 2017

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Speaker(s) & Staff: John Lentini, Tommy Sing, Kristen Moczygemba - Intelligence Analyst, SFMO, Kelley Stalder - Forensic Engineer, SFMO

Schedule

January 31



What is Expected of a Fire Investigator in Today's World? John Lentini and Tommy Sing



February 1 (AM)



SFMO Analyst Services: Kristen Moczygemba - SFMO Intelligence Analyst



When Does an Investigator Call an Engineer? Kelley Stalder - Forensic Engineer, SFMO



February 1 (PM) and February 2



Science Advisory Workgroup Meeting



The State Fire Marshal's Office has assembled the Science Advisory Workgroup (SAW) to review previous arson cases and to provide feedback and expertise on current cases.



The SFMO invites local fire investigation units and DAs to attend the meeting to observe how the process works and to answer any questions you may have.

For schedule and RSVP, please visit the event website.

For more information contact:

SFMOConferences@tdi.texas.gov

