Texas Fire Investigation Forum and Science Advisory Workgroup Meeting
Location:
Fire Department Administrative Center
616 E. Del Mar
Laredo, Texas
January 31, 2017 thru February 02, 2017
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Speaker(s) & Staff: John Lentini, Tommy Sing, Kristen Moczygemba - Intelligence Analyst, SFMO, Kelley Stalder - Forensic Engineer, SFMO
Schedule
January 31
What is Expected of a Fire Investigator in Today's World? John Lentini and Tommy Sing
February 1 (AM)
SFMO Analyst Services: Kristen Moczygemba - SFMO Intelligence Analyst
When Does an Investigator Call an Engineer? Kelley Stalder - Forensic Engineer, SFMO
February 1 (PM) and February 2
Science Advisory Workgroup Meeting
The State Fire Marshal's Office has assembled the Science Advisory Workgroup (SAW) to review previous arson cases and to provide feedback and expertise on current cases.
The SFMO invites local fire investigation units and DAs to attend the meeting to observe how the process works and to answer any questions you may have.
For more information contact:
SFMOConferences@tdi.texas.gov
