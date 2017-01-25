OSHA 10-Hour Construction Class (English)

Location: El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

2401 East Missouri Avenue

El Paso, TX

January 25, 2017 thru January 26, 2017

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

This training course is a 2-day event beginning 01/25/2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and ending 01/26/2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Attendance on both days is required for credit.

Due to limited space, registration is required. For more information on class availability, or to register, call 512-804-4610 or e-mail Safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov.

OSHA 10-Hour Construction Class Workplace Safety Home Page