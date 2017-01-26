NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - DOCKET NO. 2797, 28 TAC Chapter 21, Subchapter AA

Location: William P. Hobby Jr., State Office Building

333 Guadalupe, Room 100

Austin, Texas

January 26, 2017

1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The commissioner of insurance will hold a public hearing under Docket No. 2797, to receive written and oral comments on proposed changes to 28 TAC Chapter 21, Subchapter AA, relating to consumer choice health benefit plans. This hearing is scheduled in response to a request made under Government Code §2001.029.



The proposed changes are in Division 1, §§21.3501 - 21.3504; Division 3, §21.3530; and Division 4, §21.3542. The proposal also includes proposed new 28 TAC §21.3506 and the proposed repeal of Division 2, §§21.3510 - 21.3518. The department proposes nonsubstantive changes to §§21.3501 - 21.3504 to conform to agency style and usage guidelines and proposes new §21.3506, relating to State-Mandated Health Benefits in Blanket Indemnity Policies. The new section will replace §21.3514, State-Mandated Health Benefits in Blanket Indemnity Policies, which is proposed for repeal along with the other sections in Division 2. No changes are proposed to the text of §21.3514 as it moves to §21.3506.



The department published the proposal in the November 11, 2016, issue of the Texas Register (41 TexReg 8986), and a copy of the proposed rule is available online at www.tdi.texas.gov/rules/2016/index.html. The comment period for the rule proposal ended at 5 p.m. on December 12, 2016; however, the commissioner will accept and consider written and oral comments presented at the hearing.

Link to Live Webcast

The webcast is audio only. This link will be live shortly before the meeting begins.

For more information contact: