NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - DOCKET NO. 2796, 28 TAC Chapter 5, Subchapter H, §5.7015

Location: William P. Hobby Jr., State Office Building

333 Guadalupe, Room 100

Austin, Texas

January 10, 2017

1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The commissioner of insurance will hold a public hearing under Docket No. 2796, to receive written and oral comments on a proposed rule to clarify the requirement to refund unearned premium on personal automobile or residential property policies within 15 business days of cancellation or termination of the policy, as authorized by Insurance Code §558.003. The rules are necessary following the passage of SB 698, 83rd Legislature, Regular Session (2013). The hearing is scheduled under Government Code §2001.029.

If adopted, the rule will be new 28 TAC Chapter 5, Subchapter H, §5.7015.



TDI published the proposal in the November 11, 2016, issue of the Texas Register (41 TexReg 8981), and a copy of the proposed rule is available online at www.tdi.texas.gov/rules/2016/index.html. The comment period for the rule proposal ended at 5 p.m. on December 12, 2016. However, the commissioner will accept and consider written and oral comments presented at the hearing.

Link to Live Webcast

The webcast is audio only. This link will be live shortly before the meeting begins.

